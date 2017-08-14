U.S.
the morning brief

The Morning Brief: Charlottesville, Burkina Faso Attack and Shonda Rhimes

Melissa Chan
9:03 AM ET

Good morning. These are today’s top stories:

Pressure mounts for Trump to condemn white supremacy

Vigils and rallies were held across the country in support of a 32-year-old woman who was killed over the weekend while protesting against white supremacists in Charlottesville, Va. The victim, identified as Heather Heyer, died after a vehicle allegedly driven by James Alex Fields Jr. plowed into a crowd of people. In the aftermath of the violence, both Democrats and Republicans called for President Donald Trump to explicitly denounce white supremacy.

Burkina Faso attack leaves at least 18 dead

At least 18 people have died and eight others were injured in an attack at a restaurant in Burkina Faso, a country in West Africa. Two assailants, believed to be Islamic militants, were shot dead, according to the Associated Press.

Shonda Rhimes is moving to Netflix

Shonda Rhimes, the creator of ABC’s hit television series Grey’s Anatomy and Scandal, has inked a deal to write new shows for Netflix. The multi-year agreement does not affect Rhimes’ shows that are set to air or in the works for ABC.

Also:

Police found 17 immigrants locked inside a tractor-trailer at a Texas rest-stop.

London's iconic Big Ben is about to shut down for the next four years.

Celebrities aimed to inspire young people at yesterday's Teen Choice Awards.

The Powerball jackpot has now hit $430 million.

The Morning Brief is published Mondays through Fridays. Email Morning Brief writer Melissa Chan at melissa.chan@time.com.

