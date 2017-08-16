Here’s Where You Can See Every Total Solar Eclipse for the Next 50 Years

The next total solar eclipse to cross the U.S. will take place in seven years, and even before then total eclipses will take place in Chile, Argentina, the South Pacific and Antarctica. Over the next 50 years, parts of all seven continents will see total solar eclipses.
Check out the list below to see when all the next total solar eclipses after the Aug. 21 eclipse will take place until 2067, along with maps of each total solar eclipse's path. (In each case, the total eclipse will be visible to anyone between the blue lines, while the eclipse will last longest for those on the red line, according to NASA.)
July 2, 2019 Total Solar Eclipse - South Pacific, Chile, Argentina
December 14, 2020 Total Solar Eclipse - South Pacific, Argentina, South Atlantic
December 4, 2021 Total Solar Eclipse - Antarctica
April 8, 2024 Total Solar Eclipse - Mexico, U.S., Canada
August 12, 2026 Total Solar Eclipse - Arctic, Greenland, Iceland, Spain
August 2, 2027 Total Solar Eclipse - Morocco, Spain, Algeria, Libya, Egypt, Saudi Arabia, Yemen, Somalia
July 22, 2028 Total Solar Eclipse - Australia, New Zealand
November 25, 2030 Total Solar Eclipse - Botswana, South Africa, Australia
March 30, 2033 Total Solar Eclipse - Russia, Alaska
March 20, 2034 Total Solar Eclipse - Nigeria, Cameroon, Chad, Sudan, Egypt, Saudi Arabia, Iran, Afghanistan, Pakistan, India China
September 2, 2035 Total Solar Eclipse - China, North Korea, Japan, Pacific
July 13, 2037 Total Solar Eclipse - Australia, New Zealand
December 26, 2038 Total Solar Eclipse - Australia, New Zealand, South Pacific
December 15, 2039 Total Solar Eclipse - Antarctica
April 30, 2041 Total Solar Eclipse - Angola, Congo, Uganda, Kenya, Somalia
April 20, 2042 Total Solar Eclipse - Malaysia, Indonesia, Philippines, North Pacific
April 9, 2043 Total Solar Eclipse - Russia
August 23, 2044 Total Solar Eclipse - Greenland, Canada, U.S.
August 12, 2045 Total Solar Eclipse - U.S., Haiti, Dominican Republic, Venezuela, Guyana, French Guiana, Suriname, Brazil
August 2, 2046 Total Solar Eclipse - Brazil, Angola, Namibia, Botswana, South Africa, Swaziland, Mozambique
December 5, 2048 Total Solar Eclipse - Chile, Argentina, Namibia, Botswana
March 30, 2052 Total Solar Eclipse - Central Pacific, Mexico, U.S., Central Atlantic
September 12, 2053 Total Solar Eclipse - Morocco, Algeria, Tunisia, Libya, Egypt, Saudi Arabia, Indonesia
July 24, 2055 Total Solar Eclipse - South Africa
January 5, 2057 Total Solar Eclipse- Southern Atlantic, Southern Indian
December 26, 2057 Total Solar Eclipse - Antarctica
May 11, 2059 Total Solar Eclipse - Central Pacific, Ecuador, Peru, Brazil
April 30, 2060 Total Solar Eclipse - Ivory Coast, Ghana, Togo, Benin, Nigeria, Niger, Chad, Libya, Egypt, Turkey, Kazakhstan, Russia
April 20, 2061 Total Solar Eclipse - Kazakhstan, Russia
August 24, 2063 Total Solar Eclipse - China, Mongolia, Japan, Central Pacific
August 12, 2064 Total Solar Eclipse - Central Pacific, Chile, Argentina
December 17, 2066 Total Solar Eclipse - Australia, New Zealand, South Pacific