Here’s Where You Can See Every Total Solar Eclipse for the Next 50 Years

A total solar eclipse will obscure the sun in parts of 14 states across the U.S. on Aug. 21, a rare event that's been called the "Great American Eclipse." You can find a detailed map showing the path of the eclipse here . But if you live in a place that won't see the total eclipse or even a partial eclipse, don't worry: It won't be the last time the U.S. — and the rest of the world — will get a chance to see the moon block the sun in the coming decades.

The next total solar eclipse to cross the U.S. will take place in seven years, and even before then total eclipses will take place in Chile, Argentina, the South Pacific and Antarctica. Over the next 50 years, parts of all seven continents will see total solar eclipses.

Check out the list below to see when all the next total solar eclipses after the Aug. 21 eclipse will take place until 2067, along with maps of each total solar eclipse's path. (In each case, the total eclipse will be visible to anyone between the blue lines, while the eclipse will last longest for those on the red line, according to NASA .)

July 2, 2019 Total Solar Eclipse - South Pacific, Chile, Argentina

December 14, 2020 Total Solar Eclipse - South Pacific, Argentina, South Atlantic

Google

December 4, 2021 Total Solar Eclipse - Antarctica

April 8, 2024 Total Solar Eclipse - Mexico, U.S., Canada

August 12, 2026 Total Solar Eclipse - Arctic, Greenland, Iceland, Spain

Google

August 2, 2027 Total Solar Eclipse - Morocco, Spain, Algeria, Libya, Egypt, Saudi Arabia, Yemen, Somalia

Google

July 22, 2028 Total Solar Eclipse - Australia, New Zealand

Google

November 25, 2030 Total Solar Eclipse - Botswana, South Africa, Australia

Google

March 30, 2033 Total Solar Eclipse - Russia, Alaska

March 20, 2034 Total Solar Eclipse - Nigeria, Cameroon, Chad, Sudan, Egypt, Saudi Arabia, Iran, Afghanistan, Pakistan, India China

September 2, 2035 Total Solar Eclipse - China, North Korea, Japan, Pacific

July 13, 2037 Total Solar Eclipse - Australia, New Zealand

December 26, 2038 Total Solar Eclipse - Australia, New Zealand, South Pacific

December 15, 2039 Total Solar Eclipse - Antarctica

April 30, 2041 Total Solar Eclipse - Angola, Congo, Uganda, Kenya, Somalia

Google

April 20, 2042 Total Solar Eclipse - Malaysia, Indonesia, Philippines, North Pacific

April 9, 2043 Total Solar Eclipse - Russia

Google

August 23, 2044 Total Solar Eclipse - Greenland, Canada, U.S.

Google

August 12, 2045 Total Solar Eclipse - U.S., Haiti, Dominican Republic, Venezuela, Guyana, French Guiana, Suriname, Brazil

August 2, 2046 Total Solar Eclipse - Brazil, Angola, Namibia, Botswana, South Africa, Swaziland, Mozambique

December 5, 2048 Total Solar Eclipse - Chile, Argentina, Namibia, Botswana

March 30, 2052 Total Solar Eclipse - Central Pacific, Mexico, U.S., Central Atlantic

September 12, 2053 Total Solar Eclipse - Morocco, Algeria, Tunisia, Libya, Egypt, Saudi Arabia, Indonesia

July 24, 2055 Total Solar Eclipse - South Africa

Google

January 5, 2057 Total Solar Eclipse- Southern Atlantic, Southern Indian

Google

December 26, 2057 Total Solar Eclipse - Antarctica

Google

May 11, 2059 Total Solar Eclipse - Central Pacific, Ecuador, Peru, Brazil

Google

April 30, 2060 Total Solar Eclipse - Ivory Coast, Ghana, Togo, Benin, Nigeria, Niger, Chad, Libya, Egypt, Turkey, Kazakhstan, Russia

April 20, 2061 Total Solar Eclipse - Kazakhstan, Russia

August 24, 2063 Total Solar Eclipse - China, Mongolia, Japan, Central Pacific

August 12, 2064 Total Solar Eclipse - Central Pacific, Chile, Argentina

Google

December 17, 2066 Total Solar Eclipse - Australia, New Zealand, South Pacific