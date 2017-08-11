Sports
Ezekiel Elliott
Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott during an NFL training camp, Tuesday, August 1, 2017 in Oxnard, Calif.  James D. Smith—AP
Football

Dallas Cowboys' Ezekiel Elliott Suspended After Domestic Violence Investigation

Schuyler Dixon / AP
12:49 PM ET

(FORT WORTH, Texas) — Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott has been suspended for six games after a yearlong NFL investigation of his domestic violence case in Ohio.

The 2016 NFL rushing leader was suspended despite prosecutors in Columbus, Ohio, deciding more than a year ago not to pursue the case involving Elliott's girlfriend at the time in the same city where Elliott starred for Ohio State.

The league said Friday there was "substantial and persuasive evidence" that Elliott had physical confrontations last summer with his ex-girlfriend, Tiffany Thompson.

The league revised its personal conduct policy in 2014 following sharp criticism of a case involving former Baltimore running back Ray Rice. The policy gave Commissioner Roger Goodell authority to suspend players for at least six games in domestic cases, with or without a conviction.

