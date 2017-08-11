At Least 36 Dead and Hundreds Injured After Trains Collide in Egypt

Egyptians look at the crash of two trains that collided near the Khorshid station in Egypt's coastal city of Alexandria, Egypt Aug. 11, 2017. Osama Nageb—Reuters

(CAIRO) — Egypt's Health Ministry has raised to 36 the death toll from a train collision just east of the coastal city of Alexandria.

Ministry spokesman Khaled Megahed told state television that more than a 100 people were also injured in the collision.

The Egyptian Railways Authority said a train traveling to Alexandria from Cairo, Egypt's capital, hit the back end of another train, which was waiting at a small station in the district of Khorshid, just east of Alexandria.

The statement did not say what caused the accident, only that the authority's experts would be investigating.

Egypt's railway system has a poor safety record, mostly blamed on decades of badly maintained equipment and poor management. Friday's collision was the latest in a series of deadly accidents that have claimed hundreds of lives over the years.

Local television stations broadcast images of mangled train coaches on the tracks as crowds gathered around trying to help the victims, with ambulances standing by.