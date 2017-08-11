World
Betsy DeVos
Rising tensions between North Korea and the USA
epa06133155 (FILE) - North Korean leader Kim Jong-un claps from a balcony during a parade for the 'Day of the Sun' festival on Kim Il-Sung Square in Pyongyang, North Korea, 15 April 2017 (reissued 09 August 2017). According to North Korean state media on 09 August 2017, the North is considering a potential preemptive strike with medium-to-long-range strategic ballistic missiles on the US Pacific territory of Guam, where US tactical bombers are based. The threat follows US President Donald J. Trump's warning to Pyongyang that any threat to the USA 'will be met with fire and fury like the world has never seen.' The exchanges marked rising tensions between the two countries. EPA/HOW HWEE YOUNG HOW HWEE YOUNG—EPA
North Korea

Can You Find North Korea on a Map?

Tessa Berenson,David Johnson
2:32 PM ET

Late night host Jimmy Kimmel asked Americans this week to find North Korea on a map. It didn't go well. But can you do better?

Use the interactive below to point out where the hermit kingdom is in the world. Once you've selected the country and clicked "submit answer," the map also highlights Guam, the U.S. territory North Korea has threatened.

North Korea has been in the news in recent days as its leader Kim Jong Un and U.S. President Donald Trump have engaged in escalating threats against each other. Kim has conducted new missile tests and threatened to attack Guam, and Trump has responded, promising "fire and fury" in retaliation and saying that the U.S. military is "locked and loaded" on North Korea. Trump so far hasn't said whether he's considering a preemptive military strike against the country, but experts have warned that the war of words between the two leaders could spur an arms race in the region.

Follow TIME