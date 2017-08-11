Newsfeed
Search
Sign In
diplomacyU.S. and North Korea Have Been Talking Quietly for Months: Report
US North Korea Quiet Diplomacy
game of thrones'I’ve Been a Little Unpopular.' Game of Thrones' Bronn Says Even His Mailman's Mad at Him Now
COMPARECARDS
compare-card
SPONSORED
White HouseHouse Conservatives Want Fresh Health Care Repeal Vote
Members Of House Freedom Caucus Brief Media On American Health Care Act Vote
Taylor Swift, David Mueller
In this courtroom sketch, pop singer Taylor Swift, front left, confers with her attorney as David Mueller, back left, and the judge look on during a civil trial in federal court Tuesday, Aug. 8, 2017, in Denver.  Jeff Kandyba—AP
celebrities

'Her Example Is Powerful.' Lena Dunham Steps In to Support Taylor Swift’s Testimony

Melissa Locker
11:17 AM ET

Taylor Swift is in court testifying against a former Denver DJ whom she claims groped her in 2013 — and Lena Dunham has her back.

After Swift took the stand to testify against David Mueller, Dunham, her friend, tweeted out a show of support.

"Proud of @taylorswift13 for her fierce & cutting testimony & her refusal to settle for being treated like property," Dunham tweeted. "Her example is powerful."

The Girls creator's message of support came after Swift took the stand to testify about the event where she claims Mueller grabbed her under her skirt during a fan meet-and-greet.

"It was a definite grab, [a] very long grab," Swift said in court in Thursday. "It was long enough for me to be completely sure it was intentional."

Swift spent almost an hour testifying about the experience.

Mueller has denied the claim, which he said led to him getting fired. He sued Swift, prompting her to countersue.

Mueller is seeking $3 million, while Swift’s countersuit is seeking just a symbolic $1 in damages.

See Dunham's show of support below.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
TIME Guide to Happiness
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Space 2017
Top of the World
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME