Shining a New Light on the Middle Ages

UNSPECIFIED - DECEMBER 13: Templar knight wearing a great helm and chain mail. Crusades, 13th century. Historical reenactment. (Photo by DeAgostini/Getty Images)

1. The Middle Ages get a bad rap. This project is shining a new light on medieval times.

By Emily Goodling at Stanford University

2. Why do we think poor people are poor because of their own bad choices?

By Maia Szalavitz at the Guardian

3. Facebook Messenger bots are helping monitor violence after Kenya’s contentious election.

By Katie Collins in CNET

4. Why doesn’t music education include modern instruments and styles?

By Clint Randles in Quartz

5. ‘Best of’ lists are the worst — and they’re making us less smart.

By Ann-Derrick Gaillot in the Outline

