Five Best Ideas

Shining a New Light on the Middle Ages

The Aspen Institute
12:00 PM ET
Ideas
The Aspen Institute is an educational and policy studies organization based in Washington, D.C.

1. The Middle Ages get a bad rap. This project is shining a new light on medieval times.

By Emily Goodling at Stanford University

2. Why do we think poor people are poor because of their own bad choices?

By Maia Szalavitz at the Guardian

3. Facebook Messenger bots are helping monitor violence after Kenya’s contentious election.

By Katie Collins in CNET

4. Why doesn’t music education include modern instruments and styles?

By Clint Randles in Quartz

5. ‘Best of’ lists are the worst — and they’re making us less smart.

By Ann-Derrick Gaillot in the Outline

Ideas
TIME Ideas hosts the world's leading voices, providing commentary on events in news, society, and culture. We welcome outside contributions. Opinions expressed do not necessarily reflect the views of TIME editors.
