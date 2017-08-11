Anthony Scaramucci may be out at the White House, but on late night television , the ousted communications director lives on.

Saturday Night Live veteran Bill Hader was on hand Thursday night to beam into the first of four episodes of Weekend Update: Summer Edition . As "The Mooch" explains from the comfort of his luxury apartment, whenever he hears his name three times, he appears, just like Beetlejuice.

Hader's "Scaramucci" called in to dispute a key quote from his notorious late-July interview with the New Yorker . Furrowing his brows and rolling his shoulders, he tells host Michel Che that he has no regrets about the sacrifices he made to be "king of idiot mountain for 11 days."

But now that SNL 's gone primetime, there was a catch: throughout the clip, he had to keep his language clean — a challenge he was able to skate around until the very end, when the show had to bleep him out. Still, on the whole it was a very cathartic FaceTime session.

Watch below.