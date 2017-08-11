President Donald Trump speaks during a security briefing on August 10, 2017, at his Bedminster National Golf Club in New Jersey.

President Trump escalated threats against North Korea Friday morning, tweeting that military solutions are "locked and loaded."

"Military solutions are now fully in place, locked and loaded, should North Korea act unwisely," Trump tweeted from New Jersey. "Hopefully Kim Jong Un will find another path!"

Tensions have been rising between Trump and North Korea as Kim has conducted new missile tests and laid out plans to attack Guam . While Trump has said North Korea will face "fire and fury," he has declined to say whether he's considering a preemptive military strike against the country.