Politics
Search
Sign In
NewsfeedTry Your Hand at DJing With the Latest Google Doodle
google-doodle-hip-hop
ArtThe Creators of Rain Room Bring an Eerie New Installation to London
New Installation Of Flock Of Mirrored Spheres At London's Roundhouse
COMPARECARDS
compare-card
SPONSORED
indonesiaOut of Sight, Out of Mind? Indonesia Temple Drapes a Giant Sheet Over a Statue That Caused Uproar
Indonesians Perform Kasada Ritual On Mount Bromo
President Donald Trump speaks during a security briefing on August 10, 2017, at his Bedminster National Golf Club in New Jersey.
President Donald Trump speaks during a security briefing on August 10, 2017, at his Bedminster National Golf Club in New Jersey.  Nicholas Kamm—AFP/Getty Images
North Korea

President Trump: Military Solutions 'Locked and Loaded' on North Korea

Tessa Berenson
7:56 AM ET

President Trump escalated threats against North Korea Friday morning, tweeting that military solutions are "locked and loaded."

"Military solutions are now fully in place, locked and loaded, should North Korea act unwisely," Trump tweeted from New Jersey. "Hopefully Kim Jong Un will find another path!"

Tensions have been rising between Trump and North Korea as Kim has conducted new missile tests and laid out plans to attack Guam. While Trump has said North Korea will face "fire and fury," he has declined to say whether he's considering a preemptive military strike against the country.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
TIME Guide to Happiness
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Space 2017
Top of the World
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME