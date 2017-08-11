A U.S. Company Is Offering to Take on the Financial Risk of a New MH370 Search

In this handout image provided by Australia's Department of Defence, an autonomous submersible is craned over the side of Australian Defence Vessel Ocean Shield in the search for missing Malaysia Airlines flight MH 370, on April 17, 2014. Handout—2014 Commonwealth of Australia

CANBERRA, Australia — U.S. seabed exploration company Ocean Infinity says it has offered to take the financial risk of a renewed search for the missing Malaysian airliner, as victims' families urge the Malaysian government to agree to a private-sector hunt for Flight 370's wreckage.

Malaysia, Australia and China suspended a nearly three-year search in the southern Indian Ocean in January after failing to find any trace of Malaysia Airlines Flight 370.

Ocean Infinity said in a statement on Friday it remained hopeful that Malaysia would accept its offer to continue the search.

A support group for victims' families, Voice370, said under the terms of the offer made in April, Ocean Infinity "would like to be paid a reward if and only if it finds the main debris field."