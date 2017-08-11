President Donald Trump speaks to reporters at Trump's golf estate in Bedminster, New Jersey Aug. 10, 2017.

President Donald Trump speaks to reporters at Trump's golf estate in Bedminster, New Jersey Aug. 10, 2017. Jonathan Ernst—Reuters

Trump says U.S. is ‘locked and loaded’ on North Korea

President Donald Trump ramped up threats against North Korea this morning, saying U.S. military solutions are now “fully in place, locked and loaded” should North Korea “act unwisely.” “Hopefully Kim Jong Un will find another path!” Trump tweeted about the North Korean leader. Earlier this week, North Korea said it was considering attacking Guam , a U.S. territory.

CNN cuts ties with Jeffrey Lord over Nazi tweet

CNN has severed ties with political commentator Jeffrey Lord , who had tweeted “Sieg Heil!” — a Nazi salute — at a prominent liberal activist. In a statement, CNN said “Nazi salutes are indefensible” and that Lord is “no longer with the network.”

Applebee’s to close more than 100 restaurants

Applebee’s will shutter more than 100 restaurants before the year is over. Between 105 and 135 underperforming locations will be closed in 2017, the restaurant chain said in a statement.

Also:

Trump has declared the opioid epidemic a national emergency .

Scientists are getting closer to using pig organs for human transplants .

Singer Taylor Swif t took the stand in her groping trial .

Today's Google Doodle celebrates the 44th birthday of hip-hop .

