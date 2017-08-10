'It Was a Definite Grab.' Taylor Swift Takes the Stand in Groping Trial

In this courtroom sketch, pop singer Taylor Swift, front left, confers with her attorney as David Mueller, back left, and the judge look on during a civil trial in federal court Tuesday, Aug. 8, 2017, in Denver.

In this courtroom sketch, pop singer Taylor Swift, front left, confers with her attorney as David Mueller, back left, and the judge look on during a civil trial in federal court Tuesday, Aug. 8, 2017, in Denver. Jeff Kandyba—AP

(DENVER) — Taylor Swift has taken the witness stand in her lawsuit claiming she was groped by a radio host.

Swift has testified that "it was a definite grab. A very long grab."

David Mueller sued Swift and others on her team, claiming they cost him his job and is seeking up to $3 million in damages. Swift countersued, alleging sexual assault, and is asking for a symbolic $1 judgment.

Swift's lawyers have said she does not know Mueller and has no incentive to target him or to fabricate a story.

The case is being tried in federal court under a law allowing the proceeding when the parties live in separate states and the dispute involves a damages claim higher than $75,000.