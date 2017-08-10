Interstate Covered With Pizza Is Shut Down for Hours After Truck Crash

Arkansas highway officials had to shut down the westbound lanes of a cross-country interstate to pick up frozen pizza for four hours.

The truck's trailer tore apart and spilled its load over the westbound lanes of Interstate 30 Wednesday afternoon, after it hit an overpass in Little Rock, Arkansas Online reported .

Associated Press reported that agency spokesman Danny Straessle said that nobody was hurt, and the bridge only suffered cosmetic damage, although "there were some people shaken up."

Straessle added that the pizza sauce, the cheese and pepperoni, plus some spilled diesel left a "slippery spot."

The highway department tweeted that it would "take time" to clear the scene but all lanes were reported open by the agency by 5:30 p.m., more than four hours after the wreck.