World
Search
Sign In
ArkansasInterstate Covered With Pizza Is Shut Down for Hours After Truck Crash
APTOPIX Pizza Spill
InnovationPersonalized Medicine Is Finally Here
Take a deep breath
COMPARECARDS
compare-card
SPONSORED
Podcast'Countdown' Podcast Episode Four: Gus Grissom's Near-Deadly Splashdown
Man holding many tea and coffee cups
Dimitri Otis - Getty Images
Australia

This Cafe Charges an 18% 'Man Tax' to Highlight Gender Pay Gap

Rachel Lewis
11:43 AM ET

A cafe in Melbourne is trying to bring attention to Australia's gender pay gap by charging men an 18% premium one week out of every month.

Alex O'Brien owns the Handsome Her cafe, where she is using the tax to highlight Australia's 17.7% pay discrepancy between men and women, she told Broadsheet. "I do want people to think about it, because we’ve had this (pay discrepancy) for decades and decades and we’re bringing it to the forefront of people’s minds." The Australian government reported that the gender pay gap has hovered between 15% and 19% for the past 20 years.

O'Brien added that this premium tax was voluntary and the money would be donated to charities and services that help women.

And while some social media users have questioned the tax as discrimination, the cafe wrote on Facebook that the response has largely been positive. It has been "jam-packed with customers showing their support" over the past two days, including men who have traveled across town to "pay the man tax" and thank them for raising awareness around the gap.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
TIME Guide to Sleep
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Space 2017
Top of the World
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME