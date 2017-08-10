U.S.
New Jersey

These Newlyweds Want to Meet the Real-Life Wedding Crashers Who Left Them $1

Lisa Marie Segarra
10:49 AM ET

These newlyweds are looking for a couple that crashed their wedding and became the life of the party.

The couple left a $1 gift and a card reading "Congratulations, sorry for crashing your wedding, best of luck."

"We laughed. We're like, 'Oh my God, we got wedding crashed — that's so funny,'" bride Karen Tufo told CBS.

Tufo also told the network that she noticed that the couple didn't belong immediately and said that guests called the couple Owen Wilson and Vince Vaughn when they sat down, referencing the movie Wedding Crashers. However, the couple said they weren't able to actually approach the uninvited guests as they were celebrating. They also noted that there were a couple of no-show guests so there was enough food and drinks for everyone.

Tufo and her husband, Michael, told CBS that the wedding-crashing couple dominated the dance floor and was in every photo at the Sparta, N.J. celebration.

"I want to take their hands and tell them good job," Karen Tufo added

