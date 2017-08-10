Sports
Kansas City at St. Louis
Kansas City Royals center fielder Lorenzo Cain watches a small cat trot past him in the sixth inning during a game against the St. Louis Cardinals on Wednesday, Aug. 9, 2017, at Busch Stadium. Chris Lee / St. Louis Post Dispatch - via Getty Images
Sports

'Rally Cat' Runs Onto Field, Bites Crew Member and Gets Credit for MLB Grand Slam

Associated Press
8:16 AM ET

ST. LOUIS (AP) — The Cardinals have a friendly feline to thank for their rally against the Royals.

With the bases loaded and two outs in the sixth on Tuesday night, the game was delayed for a couple minutes when a small, feisty cat sprinted onto the field at Busch Stadium.

On the first pitch after play resumed, Yadier Molina hit a grand slam off Peter Moylan to give the Cardinals an 8-5 lead. The cat was instantly dubbed #RallyCat on Twitter, and St. Louis went on to win.

The cat emerged from near the visitors' dugout on the third-base side and blitzed into the outfield, the fur on its tail standing on end. Royals center fielder Lorenzo Cain stood, smiling, with a hand on his hip as the cat sprinted past him.

Lucas Hackmann, a member of the Cardinals' grounds crew, ran out to grab the stray and flinched several times as the animal tried to bite or scratch him.

