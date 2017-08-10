U.S.
Search
Sign In
Late Night TelevisionWatch the 10 Best Political Impressions of 2017 So Far
Saturday Night Live - Season 42
o.j. simpsonFord Bronco From O.J. Simpson Chase Will Appear on ‘Pawn Stars'
SIMPSON HIGHWAY CHASE
COMPARECARDS
compare-card
SPONSORED
TelevisionGame of Thrones' Isaac Hempstead Wright Knows Exactly What Bran Is Doing to Littlefinger
Sophie Turner, Isaac Hempstead Wright and Maisie Williams in Game of Thrones
Father Of Missing Fitchburg Boy Admits Checkered Past
Jose Oliver visited a memorial of toys and candles set up in front of 276 Kimball Street in Fitchburg after the disappearance of his son, Jeremiah Oliver.  Photograph by Aram Boghosian—Getty/The Boston Globe
Crime

Woman Whose Son Was Found Dead Pleads Guilty to Abusing Surviving Children

Lisa Marie Segarra
8:34 AM ET

A mother whose 5-year-old was found dead in a suitcase along a Massachusetts highway two years ago has pleaded guilty to abusing and endangering her two surviving children.

Elsa Oliver is no longer facing charges related to the disappearance and death of 5-year-old Jeremiah Oliver, but pleaded guilty to assault and battery and two counts of reckless endangerment to her two surviving children, Worcester County District Attorney Joseph D. Early's office said. She was sentenced to serve seven and a half years in prison for the charges.

Elsa Oliver was initially facing additional charges related to Jeremiah Oliver's case including kidnapping of a child, assault and battery, permitting bodily injury to a child and reckless endangerment of a child. Her former boyfriend Alberto L. Sierra Jr. also saw his charges in the previous case dropped. Sierra pleaded guilty to three counts of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, two counts of assault and battery and two counts of reckless endangerment for assaulting the children and Elsa Oliver. The district attorney's office said the "investigation remains active and ongoing."

"The current charges involving the defendant and Jeremiah Oliver were ended at this time to allow the death investigation to continue and to eliminate a possible double jeopardy claim in connection with his death," the District Attorney's Office said in a release.

Jeremiah Oliver's case led to a shake-up in Massachusetts' Department of Children and Families at the time. Three employees were fired for alleged negligence in handling the case and then-commissioner Olga Roche resigned.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
TIME Guide to Sleep
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Space 2017
Top of the World
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME