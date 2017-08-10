London Double-Decker Bus Crashes Into Store, Injuring Ten

Bus crash in SW London. Emergency services at the scene in Lavender Hill, southwest London, after a bus left the road and hit a shop. Picture date: Thursday August 10, 2017.

Bus crash in SW London. Emergency services at the scene in Lavender Hill, southwest London, after a bus left the road and hit a shop. Picture date: Thursday August 10, 2017. Neil Lancefield—PA Wire/AP

A red double-decker bus crashed into a store on a London street on Thursday morning leaving two women trapped on the top deck and at least ten people injured.

The bus crashed into a shop front in Lavender Hill in southwest London at around 7 a.m. local time. The two women have since been rescued by fire crews and the driver has been taken to hospital, the BBC reports .

Andrew Matthews, 34, told the BBC that he was sat at the back of the bus when he noticed that it was drifting. "I heard a smash and saw the roof of the shop going through (the bus) from the front left. It went to the fourth or fifth row," he said. "I wedged myself in, bracing myself. As soon as the bus came to a stop there was yelling, screaming."

Two women remain trapped on top deck of double-decker bus that has crashed into a shop in Lavender Hill in Londonhttps://t.co/5v7XQ6ndWS pic.twitter.com/0rGuSVscmn - BBC Breaking News (@BBCBreaking) August 10, 2017

Another eyewitness told the BBC that the bus driver said he "blacked out" and that the paramedic thought he had had "some kind of fit".

The London Ambulance Service tweeted to say that they had treated 10 patients with three being taken to hospital.