NepalNepal to Enact Harsher Punishments for Banishing Women to Period Sheds
TO GO WITH Nepal-women-religion-society-
YemenScores of Teenage Migrants Were 'Deliberately Drowned' by Smugglers off the Coast of Yemen
TOPSHOT-ITALY-IMMIGRATION-REFUGEES-RESCUE
COMPARECARDS
compare-card
SPONSORED
North KoreaNorth Korea Outlines Plan to Launch Missiles Toward Guam
TOPSHOT-SKOREA-US-MILITARY-NKOREA-MISSILE
john-cho-quick-talk
Amy E. Price—Getty Images
celebrities

John Cho

Eliza Berman
6:27 AM ET

In the drama Columbus, the actor, 45, plays the estranged son of an architect who has taken ill. It was filmed in Columbus, Ind., a mecca of modernist architecture.

Did the movie change how you look at architecture?

I thought about how architects can make us feel in the way they design spaces. I'm thinking about North Christian Church, by Eero Saarinen. My father was a preacher. They say the church is not the building, it's the people in it. In this church, the seating went upward. It was in the round, so the congregants looked at one another and down at the preacher. It was impossible not to conclude that the church was the people around you.

The film talks about seeing the place where you grew up with new eyes. Has that happened to you?

L.A.'s a great place to have that happen. You drive by these mini-malls. They look so ugly, but if you close your eyes and open them, it's remarkable that so much life is happening. There might be a Spanish-speaking church or a Korean karaoke room. These little mini-malls contain all this life.

You're in the upcoming season of The Exorcist. Did it give you nightmares?

Part of the reason I took [the role] is I have not been in this genre. I saw it as very white. Horror has been killing off the blond cheerleader. But typically, it is a struggle to remember something's scary. [Filming Star Trek on] the Enterprise, you have to work at pretending you're flying through space. I expect the same in horror.

What do you remember about the depictions of Asian Americans onscreen when you were a kid?

I remember seeing not much. And when it was there, it was usually insulting. I didn't want to contribute to that library of iconography. I always saw it from the vantage point of 12-year-old me. If I had an audition for the role of a Chinese delivery guy, would 12-year-old me appreciate it or be dismayed by it? Despite yourself, you believe what the screen tells you about yourself.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
TIME Guide to Sleep
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Space 2017
Top of the World
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME