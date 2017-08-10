Milestones

August 10, 2017

DIED

Japanese actor Haruo Nakajima, who portrayed the monster Godzilla in at least 12 movies including the 1954 original, at 88.

• Helen Alexander, British champion of women’s equality who became the first female president of the Confederation of British Industry, at 60.

• Robert Hardy, British character actor who played Prime Minister Winston Churchill several times as well as Cornelius Fudge in four Harry Potter movies, at 91.

• Chantek, an orangutan from Atlanta who was one of the first apes to learn sign language, at 39. In 2014, Chantek starred in PBS’s The Ape Who Went to College.

SIGNED

A $263 million deal with Paris Saint-Germain by Brazilian soccer star Neymar, making him the most expensive player in the sport’s history.

IDENTIFIED

The remains of a male 9/11 victim, 16 years after the terrorist attack, through the use of advanced DNA technology that tests bone fragments.

This appears in the August 21, 2017 issue of TIME.

