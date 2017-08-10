LOVE IT

‘What I’m not gonna do is be ashamed of my mistakes. I wanna be a man that learns from them and grows from them.’

–Justin Bieber, after canceling the remainder of his Purpose World Tour

Rihanna announced a five-year partnership with a bike-sharing firm to help provide better access to education for girls in Malawi.

Japan’s Biotherapy Development Research Center has reportedly created ice cream that doesn’t melt.

Despicable Me became the top-grossing animated-film franchise ever, surpassing Shrek, with the latest Minions movie pushing the total global box office over $3.5 billion.

Two months after the rocker’s death, Chris Cornell’s 12-year-old daughter Toni paid tribute to her dad with a moving rendition of “Hallelujah” on Good Morning America.

TIME’s weekly take on what popped in culture

LEAVE IT

TLC personality Derick Dillard came under fire for posting a transphobic tweet about I Am Jazz star Jazz Jennings.

The NBC drama This Is Us will lose one of its 11 Emmy nominations, for contemporary costume design, because most of its season finale takes place in the 1970s rather than in the past 25 years, as the award’s regulations require.

Jaden Smith’s cardboard-packaged-water startup is suing a vegan-mayonnaise company over a branding dispute.

Instagram’s hottest food trend is the “swineapple”–a grilled pineapple stuffed with pork and wrapped in bacon.

Game of Thrones creator George R.R. Martin tweeted that despite getting recognized nearly everywhere he goes, he wasn’t recognized in his publisher’s office, where security guards demanded to see his ID.

This appears in the August 21, 2017 issue of TIME.