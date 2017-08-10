NepalNepal to Enact Harsher Punishments for Banishing Women to Period Sheds
TO GO WITH Nepal-women-religion-society-
YemenScores of Teenage Migrants Were 'Deliberately Drowned' by Smugglers off the Coast of Yemen
TOPSHOT-ITALY-IMMIGRATION-REFUGEES-RESCUE
COMPARECARDS
compare-card
SPONSORED
North KoreaNorth Korea Outlines Plan to Launch Missiles Toward Guam
TOPSHOT-SKOREA-US-MILITARY-NKOREA-MISSILE
good-time-robert-pattinson
Pattinson in Good Time: the eyes have it A24
movies

Pattinson Packs a Punch In Good Time

Stephanie Zacharek
6:28 AM ET

In the early minutes of Josh and Benny Safdie's Good Time, we meet Nick Nikas (Benny Safdie), a sullen young man who clearly suffers from some kind of intellectual disability, as he's being quizzed by a kindly mental-health practitioner. Nick wears a hearing aid. His words come slowly--his pillowy lips can barely form them--and his eyes seem shut off from the world. When the shrink asks Nick what first comes to mind when he hears the words "scissors and a cooking pan," his answer--as easy to read as a street sign--is, "You can hurt yourself with both." Nick needs real help, but he's not going to get it from his bad-apple brother Connie (Robert Pattinson), who manipulates Nick even as he protects him. The two are entwined in a figurative headlock of dependence and twisted affection. It's a power struggle neither can bust out of.

The Safdie brothers' fourth fiction feature is partly a study of dysfunctional brotherhood, partly a gritty-funny New York City crime caper. If you can tolerate the Safdies' fondness for extreme closeups--the picture is shot largely in a mode I like to call Blackhead Theater--Good Time offers plenty of sweaty suspense laced with a few bittersweet laughs. But Pattinson is the real reason to see it: his Connie, wiry and intense, with beady, cracked-out eyes, is the kind of guy you'd cross the street to avoid. But by the movie's end, you realize that his desperation veils a rush of longing. For what? Pattinson plays Connie as a guy who just doesn't know--and that not knowing dogs him like a silent, persistent ghost.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
TIME Guide to Sleep
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Space 2017
Top of the World
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME