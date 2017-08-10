World
Search
Sign In
White HouseA Giant Inflatable Chicken Resembling President Trump Has Appeared Near the White House
US-POLITICS-OFFBEAT
Thailand'It's Never Too Late to Study': This Inspiring Thai Granny Earned Her Bachelor's Degree at 91
High school or college graduates walking across lawn
COMPARECARDS
compare-card
SPONSORED
Birth Control14% More Men Are Using Condoms: Study
TIME.com stock photos Condoms Sex
CANADA-IMMIGRATION
A girl who crossed the Canada/US border illegally with her family claiming refugee status in Quebec on August 5, 2017. Geoff Robins—AFP/Getty Images
Canada

Canada is Setting Up Border Camps to Shelter an Influx of Haitian Asylum Seekers

Joseph Hincks
2:49 AM ET

The Canadian government has deployed soldiers to set up encampments providing temporary shelter for hundreds of asylum seekers attempting to walk across the border between New York and Quebec.

Reuters reports that some 250 Haitians have been arriving each day in Montreal, the mostly French-speaking province's largest city, prompted by fears that they may be deported from the U.S.

Almost 100 troops have been deployed to begin setting up heated tents in Saint-Bernard-de-Lacolleto, about 40 miles south of Montreal, and directly across the border from Chaplain, New York. They will accommodate 500 asylum seekers while they wait for border officials to process their cases, according to Reuters. The province has already opened up its Olympic stadium and several other facilities to provide temporary shelter.

The U.S. and Canada both implemented a deportation ban on Haitians after the 2010 earthquake, and according to the U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) more than 50,000 people affected have been permitted to remain under the "temporary protected status." DHS has reportedly extended their status until January, though officials said in May that those covered by the policy should begin taking steps to return to Haiti.

Read More: Haiti Earthquake: Five Years After

False accounts of asylum seekers being automatically allowed to remain in Canada have exacerbated the northern migration; hundreds have made the crossing in recent weeks, while more than 4,300 asylum seekers have crossed into Canada by foot in the first half of 2017.

"There is an enormous amount of fake information circulating saying that it is easy to come to Canada," Marjorie Villefranche, general manager of Maison d'Haiti, a Montreal community center that assists Haitian immigrants, told Reuters. "They are hearing that Canada doesn't deport people."

[Reuters]

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
TIME Guide to Sleep
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Space 2017
Top of the World
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME