Anthony Scaramucci Will Be a Guest on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert

Former White House communications director Anthony Scaramucci will appear as a guest on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert next week.

The controversial financier and political figure will chat with Colbert on Monday, Aug. 14, the host announced on Twitter Wednesday. "This is just a heads up for our censors to get ready!" he said in the tweet.

Scaramucci stepped down from the communications director role just ten days after the announcement of his appointment by President Donald Trump. The move was likely prompted by a profane interview given to the New Yorker in which Scaramucci made obscene, expletive-laden statements about members several members of the Trump Administration.

On Monday 8/14 Anthony Scaramucci will be my guest on @colbertlateshow. This is just a heads up for our censors to get ready! #themooch - Stephen Colbert (@StephenAtHome) August 9, 2017

Trump fired Scaramucci after newly-appointed Chief of Staff John Kelly made the recommendation. His tenure lasted less than two weeks.