NKOREA-POLITICS-DEFENCE
This undated photo released by North Korea's official Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) on December 11, 2016 shows North Korean leader Kim Jong-Un (C) during a combat drill of the service personnel of the special operation battalion of the Korean People's Army Unit 525.  KNS/AFP/Getty Images
North Korea

North Korea Calls President Trump's 'Fire and Fury' Threat a 'Load of Nonsense'

Associated Press
6:33 PM ET

North Korea's military says President Donald Trump's warning of "fire and fury" if it threatens the U.S. is a "load of nonsense."

The North is responding to Trump's threat in a statement from its military carried by state-run news agency KCNA. The statement says that "only absolute force" can work on someone as "bereft of reason" as Trump.

The North Korean statement also says the military action its army "is about to take" will be effective for restraining America's "frantic moves" in and near the southern part of the Korean Peninsula.

It says North Korea will complete a plan by mid-August for the "historic enveloping fire at Guam," convey it to the commander in chief of its nuclear force and then "wait for his order." North Korea says it will "keep closely watching the speech and behavior of the U.S."

