this week in health

How to Be Happier: This Week in Health

2:11 PM ET
TIME Health
For more, visit TIME Health.

Need to put some pep in your step? Check out the new TIME Guide to Happiness, packed with science-backed tips for how to get happier at work, at home and in life. Here's what else caught our attention this week. (Sign up for the TIME Health newsletter for more.)

TIME Guide to Happiness

If you want to learn a few easy ways to become more grateful—or how, exactly, to take the most restorative vacation—TIME's happiness guide has you covered.

A medical breakthrough helped this stroke victim move again

After suffering a severe stroke that left her partially paralyzed, Judy Slater became the first person in the world to undergo deep brain stimulation to recover movement. TIME followed her progress.

You Asked: How many calories does sex burn?

Sex can be a good workout. But for a lot of people, it probably isn't. Here's how to optimize your calorie burn between the sheets.

Cancer's newest miracle cure

A revolutionary gene therapy can convert the body’s own cells into cancer-destroying agents.

4 ways seeing your doctor is getting easier

The future of health care in the U.S. is far from settled, but how people receive it now is also undergoing a revolution. From digital doctors to birth control delivery, medical care is getting faster and more high-tech.

Why Americans—especially women—are drinking more alcohol

According to a new report, Americans are drinking more than they used to, and women and older adults are increasing their intake the most. Heavier alcohol use may be more socially accepted for women now than in the past.

Dying from an opioid overdose is more common than you think

Opioid overdose deaths are likely much higher than previously estimated. A new study offers new, higher estimates.

Don't have time to exercise? Do this for 10 minutes

A few minutes of hard exercise can equal—or outpace—much longer workouts. That's why high-intensity exercise, also known as HIIT, is such a popular choice.

This 10-second quiz can tell you if you should get screened for lung cancer

Lung cancer is the leading cause of cancer death, typically because it's identified late. Now a new quiz may help people get screened faster.

