How to Be Happier: This Week in Health

Need to put some pep in your step? Check out the new TIME Guide to Happiness , packed with science-backed tips for how to get happier at work, at home and in life. Here's what else caught our attention this week. (Sign up for the TIME Health newsletter for more.)

Jessica Pettway for TIME

If you want to learn a few easy ways to become more grateful—or how, exactly, to take the most restorative vacation—TIME's happiness guide has you covered.

Cleveland Clinic

After suffering a severe stroke that left her partially paralyzed, Judy Slater became the first person in the world to undergo deep brain stimulation to recover movement. TIME followed her progress.

Sex can be a good workout. But for a lot of people, it probably isn't. Here's how to optimize your calorie burn between the sheets.

A revolutionary gene therapy can convert the body’s own cells into cancer-destroying agents.

Getty Images

The future of health care in the U.S. is far from settled, but how people receive it now is also undergoing a revolution. From digital doctors to birth control delivery, medical care is getting faster and more high-tech.

Molly Cranna for TIME

According to a new report, Americans are drinking more than they used to, and women and older adults are increasing their intake the most. Heavier alcohol use may be more socially accepted for women now than in the past.

Opioid overdose deaths are likely much higher than previously estimated. A new study offers new, higher estimates.

Bethan Mooney for TIME

A few minutes of hard exercise can equal—or outpace—much longer workouts. That's why high-intensity exercise, also known as HIIT, is such a popular choice.

Lung cancer is the leading cause of cancer death, typically because it's identified late. Now a new quiz may help people get screened faster.