LONDON, ENGLAND - JULY 02: Justin Bieber performs on stage at the Barclaycard Presents British Summer Time Festival in Hyde Park on July 2, 2017 in London, England. (Photo by Dave J Hogan/Dave J Hogan/Getty Images)

LONDON, ENGLAND - JULY 02: Justin Bieber performs on stage at the Barclaycard Presents British Summer Time Festival in Hyde Park on July 2, 2017 in London, England. (Photo by Dave J Hogan/Dave J Hogan/Getty Images) Dave J Hogan—Dave J Hogan/Getty Images

Just days after global pop icon Justin Bieber announced the unexpected end of his stadium-filling Purpose world tour, fellow Gen Z superstar Jaden Smith has taken to Twitter to announce his unabashed fandom of the singer.

"I Love Justin Bieber," Smith wrote in a tweet posted Wednesday, adding a red heart emoji for good measure.

This friendship should come as no surprise to longtime fans; Smith was featured on Bieber's 2010 hit song "Never Say Never," back when both celebrities were breaking onto the scene. Today, Smith is a fully-fledged actor and musician in his own right, having starred in Netflix's The Get Down and recently releasing a set of rap songs and accompanying arty videos in advance of a larger music project.

Bieber, meanwhile, has consistently lent his voice to some of the biggest hits of the last few years, from DJ Khaled's "I'm the One" to current chart-topper "Despacito (Remix)" and his own smash singles "Love Yourself" and "Sorry." In a long note shared on social media about the cancellation of his tour last week, Bieber noted that he's trying to ensure the sustainability of his career by taking a break.

Looks like Smith — who leads a collective he calls "MSFTS" and has often broken protocol of typical celebrity behavior, whether in his bold fashion choices or unorthodox interview quotes — is supporting him in that choice.

I Love Justin Bieber. ❤️ - Jaden Smith (@officialjaden) August 9, 2017

Within three hours, Smith's tweet had racked up over 25 thousand likes. And now it begs the question: is there a follow-up collaboration in the pipeline?