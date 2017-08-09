Warning: This post contains potential spoilers for season seven of Game of Thrones .

Following the climactic Lannister-Targaryen battle of "The Spoils of War," the fifth episode of Game of Thrones ' seventh season looks to determine whether Daenerys will actually benefit from those spoils.

New photos for "Eastwatch" — released Wednesday by HBO — appear to show the Mother of Dragons setting terms of surrender for the Lannister survivors before returning to Dragonstone to continue her negotiations with Jon Snow. Judging by the promo for the episode, Jon will also come face to face with one of Dany's dragons for the first time, a meeting that may result in a major revelation for the King in the North.

However, there are conspicuously no shots of the episode's titular location. Make of that what you will.

See the full gallery above.

"Eastwatch" airs Aug. 13 at 9 p.m. on HBO.