Donald TrumpPaul Manafort's Home Was Raided by FBI Agents. Here's What That Could Mean
Presidential Candidate Donald Trump Speaks At New York Election Night Event
Late Night TelevisionJimmy Kimmel Asked American Citizens to Locate North Korea. It Went As Well As You'd Expect.
COMPARECARDS
compare-card
SPONSORED
Donald TrumpPresident Trump Fired Back at Mitch McConnell for Criticizing His 'Excessive Expectations'
President Donald Trump Meets with House and Senate Leadership
Helen Sloan—HBO
Helen Sloan
Helen Sloan
Macall B. Polay
Macall B. Polay
Helen Sloan
Helen Sloan
Helen Sloan—HBO
1 of 8
Television

New Game of Thrones Photos Show Jon Snow and Daenerys Targaryen Getting Closer

Megan McCluskey
2:38 PM ET

Warning: This post contains potential spoilers for season seven of Game of Thrones.

Following the climactic Lannister-Targaryen battle of "The Spoils of War," the fifth episode of Game of Thrones' seventh season looks to determine whether Daenerys will actually benefit from those spoils.

New photos for "Eastwatch" — released Wednesday by HBO — appear to show the Mother of Dragons setting terms of surrender for the Lannister survivors before returning to Dragonstone to continue her negotiations with Jon Snow. Judging by the promo for the episode, Jon will also come face to face with one of Dany's dragons for the first time, a meeting that may result in a major revelation for the King in the North.

However, there are conspicuously no shots of the episode's titular location. Make of that what you will.

See the full gallery above.

"Eastwatch" airs Aug. 13 at 9 p.m. on HBO.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
TIME Guide to Sleep
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Space 2017
Top of the World
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME