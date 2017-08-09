U.S.
Lottery

These Are Your Odds of Winning the $307 Million Powerball Jackpot

Associated Press
1:43 PM ET

(DES MOINES, Iowa) — For the first time, U.S. lottery players will have a choice of games offering jackpots topping $300 million.

In the seven years since all U.S. lotteries began selling both Powerball and Mega Millions tickets, both games have never offered prizes so large at the same time.

The jackpot for Tuesday night's Mega Millions drawing was an estimated $350 million, but nobody matched all of the numbers, making Saturday's Mega Millions jackpot worth an estimated $382 million. The top prize for Wednesday night's Powerball drawing is $307 million.

Those prizes are based on annuity options, paid over 29 years. Cash prizes would be an estimated $238 million for Mega Millions and $193.2 million for Powerball.

Of course, even with more options for giant payouts, the odds of winning a jackpot remain abysmal at one in 258.9 million for Mega Millions and one in 292.2 million for Powerball.

