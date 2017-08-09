Education'Racism Was Rampant.' Betsy DeVos Regrets Her Controversial Comments About Black Colleges
Singer/songwriter Bruce Springsteen attends the 2017 Kristen Ann Carr Fund "A Night To Remember" gala at Tribeca Grill on May 6, 2017 in New York City.  Jim Spellman—Getty Images
entertainment

Bruce Springsteen Is Making His Broadway Debut This Fall

Madison Vain / Entertainment Weekly
1:27 PM ET

After 20 Grammys, two Golden Globes, and even an Oscar — not to mention an induction into both the Songwriters Hall of Fame and the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame as well as a Kennedy Center Honor — Bruce Springsteen is hunting down a new challenge: Broadway.

Springsteen on Broadway, a solo show that will take place at the Walter Kerr Theatre in Manhattan, will preview beginning Tuesday, Oct. 3 and open, officially, on Thursday, Oct. 12.

“I wanted to do some shows that were as personal and as intimate as possible,” the legend said via a press release. “I chose Broadway for this project because it has the beautiful old theaters which seemed like the right setting for what I have in mind. In fact, with one or two exceptions, the 960 seats of the Walter Kerr Theatre is probably the smallest venue I’ve played in the last 40 years. My show is just me, the guitar, the piano, and the words and music. Some of the show is spoken, some of it is sung. It loosely follows the arc of my life and my work. All of it together is in pursuit of my constant goal to provide an entertaining evening and to communicate something of value.”

Springsteen is joined by a small team for the production: scenic designer Heather Wolensky, lighting designer Natasha Katz, and sound designer Brian Ronan.

Tickets for the show go on sale Aug. 30 at 10 a.m. ET exclusively through Ticketmaster Verified Fan. More information on how to register is on the event’s website.

This article originally appeared on EW.com

