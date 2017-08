Man Tries to Deposit a Million-Dollar Bill But Gets Arrested for Something Else

Authorities say Dennis Strickland, 33, tried to deposit what he presented as a $1 million bill at a bank, and subsequently was charged with drug possession in Sioux City, Iowa.

A criminal complaint says Sioux City police officers were called to a Northwest Bank branch Thursday to talk to a man who tried to deposit the bill into his account. The officers asked 33-year-old Dennis Strickland whether he had any more of the bills and that a baggie fell out when he emptied a pocket. The complaint says the baggie contained methamphetamine.

The U.S. Treasury Department says it has never produced a $1 million bill.

Iowa court records say Strickland is scheduled to be back in court Monday. His attorney hasn't returned a call Tuesday from The Associated Press.