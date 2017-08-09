Newsfeed
Late Night Television

Jimmy Kimmel Asked American Citizens to Locate North Korea. It Went As Well As You'd Expect.

Melissa Locker
3:19 PM ET

Over the last few days, U.S. President Donald Trump and Korean leader Kim Jong Un have been engaged in a heated exchange of escalating threats leaving some Americans on edge about the range of North Korea’s missiles—even if they don’t exactly know where North Korea is located.

North Korea is the bigly story of the day, if not the year,” said Jimmy Kimmel on Tuesday night’s episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live! “But what I wonder is, how many Americans even know where North Korea is?” To answer that important question, Kimmel sent out a crew to Los Angeles’ Hollywood Boulevard to give average Americans a geography pop quiz and the results are downright cringe-worthy.

Kimmel’s team started the quiz by asking whether or not the United States should take military action if North Korea becomes a real threat to U.S. safety and most people they asked said yes. Then, those same individuals were asked to locate North Korea on a map—and that’s where it all got a bit embarrassing. People guessed that North Korea was located everywhere from Australia to the Middle East with one person, who was admittedly “horrible at geography”, suggesting that North Korea was located in Canada.

Watch below.

