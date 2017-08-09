U.S.
Search
Sign In
celebritiesJennifer Lawrence Has the Perfect Response to SNL Trolling Her for Being So Down to Earth
Premiere Of Columbia Pictures' "Passengers" - Arrivals
celebrities'We Had Energy.' Jennifer Lawrence Discusses Dating Director Darren Aronofsky
Premiere Of Columbia Pictures' "Passengers" - Arrivals
COMPARECARDS
compare-card
SPONSORED
TelevisionWatch Jimmy Fallon Burst Into Laughs in His Latest Justin Timberlake Duet
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon - Season 4
Washington D.C.

FBI Agents Searched Paul Manafort's Home in Investigation

Chad Day / AP
10:50 AM ET

(WASHINGTON) — A spokesman for President Donald Trump's former campaign chairman, Paul Manafort, says that FBI agents served a search warrant at one of his homes.

Spokesman Jason Maloni says that Manafort cooperated with the agents as he has "consistently" done.

Manafort has been a subject of a longstanding FBI investigation into his dealings in Ukraine and work for the country's former president, Viktor Yanukovych. Special Counsel Robert Mueller is also investigating Manafort as part of his probe into Russia's meddling in the 2016 election and any possible collusion with Trump associates.

Manafort has denied any wrongdoing. He has also cooperated with congressional committees investigating the election interference. Manafort has turned over documents to the intelligence and judiciary committees in the Senate. Manafort led the Trump campaign for several months.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
TIME Guide to Sleep
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Space 2017
Top of the World
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME