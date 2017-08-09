Ryan Reynolds knows how to win the hearts of his loyal Deadpool fans. While filming street shots for the upcoming Deadpool 2 — the next installment in his wildly popular irreverent superhero series — a costumed Reynolds took the time to snap photos with a group of law enforcement officers who were helping to keep the roads clear for him and his film crew. But read carefully, and you'll find he hid a classic Wade Wilson-style joke in his 140 characters.

"Thank you #VPD. And the great people of Vancouver for putting up with road closures and traffic delays as we film Spider-Man downtown," he wrote on Twitter, sharing a photo of his (unmasked) self alongside a police crew. Reynolds also very cheekily tagged actor Tom Holland , who starred in the latest big-screen reboot of the Spider-Man franchise, in the photo. Deadpool's stretchy red one-piece costume most closely resembles that of his arachnid-loving fellow superhero, and the two characters have been known to encounter each other across their storylines every so often.

Thank you #VPD. And the great people of Vancouver for putting up with road closures and traffic delays as we film Spider-Man downtown. pic.twitter.com/EweL1TtM2k - Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) August 8, 2017

The internet took it from there.

You even have the 'thwip' hand gesture pic.twitter.com/lTCIUdUbFv - Michael Owens (@ih8michaelowens) August 8, 2017

The Vancouver Police Department also got in on the joke, winking at Reynolds's misnomer in another Twitter shout-out.

What can we say @VancityReynolds? Who doesn't ❤️ Spider-Man?!😉Thx for the shout-out & taking time to pose for a pic with our officers! #VPD https://t.co/GNKZXhZMzw - Vancouver Police (@VancouverPD) August 8, 2017

Deadpool 2 is expected to be released in 2018. Already, anticipation is rising as shots of characters like Josh Brolin's Cable and Zazie Beetz's Domino have been circulating to general praise.