Newsfeed
Search
Sign In
weather'Heed the Warnings.' This Hurricane Season Is Looking Worse Than Usual
New York And New Jersey Continue To Recover From Superstorm Sandy
SenateSenator Suggests McCain Voted Against Obamacare Repeal Because of His Brain Tumor
Senate Foreign Relations Committee Hearing On Ending Modern Slavery
COMPARECARDS
compare-card
SPONSORED
Five Best IdeasYou Can Trick Your Heart Into Thinking You Exercise
Friends jogging at sunset
movies

Deadpool Hero Ryan Reynolds Is Trolling Spiderman to the Internet's Delight

Raisa Bruner
12:07 PM ET

Ryan Reynolds knows how to win the hearts of his loyal Deadpool fans. While filming street shots for the upcoming Deadpool 2 — the next installment in his wildly popular irreverent superhero series — a costumed Reynolds took the time to snap photos with a group of law enforcement officers who were helping to keep the roads clear for him and his film crew. But read carefully, and you'll find he hid a classic Wade Wilson-style joke in his 140 characters.

"Thank you #VPD. And the great people of Vancouver for putting up with road closures and traffic delays as we film Spider-Man downtown," he wrote on Twitter, sharing a photo of his (unmasked) self alongside a police crew. Reynolds also very cheekily tagged actor Tom Holland, who starred in the latest big-screen reboot of the Spider-Man franchise, in the photo. Deadpool's stretchy red one-piece costume most closely resembles that of his arachnid-loving fellow superhero, and the two characters have been known to encounter each other across their storylines every so often.

The internet took it from there.

The Vancouver Police Department also got in on the joke, winking at Reynolds's misnomer in another Twitter shout-out.

Deadpool 2 is expected to be released in 2018. Already, anticipation is rising as shots of characters like Josh Brolin's Cable and Zazie Beetz's Domino have been circulating to general praise.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
TIME Guide to Sleep
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Space 2017
Top of the World
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME