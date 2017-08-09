J.K. Rowling Just Used Trump's Own Words Against Him for a Literary Burn

White House aide Stephen Miller may have praised President Donald Trump a great orator , but that wouldn't stop Harry Potter author J.K. Rowling from criticizing him.

In just two little tweets , totaling less than 280 characters, Rowling managed to target both Fox News and Trump.

As the President has been an avid and ardent Twitter user for years, as many have noted, his critics are quick to spread tweets buried in Trump’s Twitter archive . Rowling seems to have done a little Twitter archaeology to unearth Trump quoting the author and poet Ralph Waldo Emerson:

'What lies behind us and what lies before us are tiny matters compared to what lies within us.'



--Ralph Waldo Emerson - Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 12, 2012

She responded with an ex post facto zinger:

And here you are, lying right in front of us. https://t.co/mOVomAfPpP - J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) August 9, 2017

Trump wasn't the only target of Rowling’s fiery tweets, though. She also aimed for Fox News after they quoted Trump’s political advisor Stephen Miller.

Stephen Miller: 'President #Trump's the most gifted politician of our time, and he's the best orator to hold that office in generations.' pic.twitter.com/kmulH35MEr - Fox News (@FoxNews) August 9, 2017

Rowling retorted with a few words that harked back to the age of great orators (or possibly The Hunger Games ):