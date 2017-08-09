Newsfeed
Search
Sign In
weather'Heed the Warnings.' This Hurricane Season Is Looking Worse Than Usual
New York And New Jersey Continue To Recover From Superstorm Sandy
SenateSenator Suggests McCain Voted Against Obamacare Repeal Because of His Brain Tumor
Senate Foreign Relations Committee Hearing On Ending Modern Slavery
COMPARECARDS
compare-card
SPONSORED
moviesDeadpool Hero Ryan Reynolds Is Trolling Spiderman to the Internet's Delight
deadpool
politics

J.K. Rowling Just Used Trump's Own Words Against Him for a Literary Burn

Melissa Locker
11:17 AM ET

White House aide Stephen Miller may have praised President Donald Trump a great orator, but that wouldn't stop Harry Potter author J.K. Rowling from criticizing him.

In just two little tweets, totaling less than 280 characters, Rowling managed to target both Fox News and Trump.

As the President has been an avid and ardent Twitter user for years, as many have noted, his critics are quick to spread tweets buried in Trump’s Twitter archive. Rowling seems to have done a little Twitter archaeology to unearth Trump quoting the author and poet Ralph Waldo Emerson:

She responded with an ex post facto zinger:

Trump wasn't the only target of Rowling’s fiery tweets, though. She also aimed for Fox News after they quoted Trump’s political advisor Stephen Miller.

Rowling retorted with a few words that harked back to the age of great orators (or possibly The Hunger Games):

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
TIME Guide to Sleep
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Space 2017
Top of the World
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME