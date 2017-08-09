Newsfeed
celebrities

Jennifer Lawrence Has the Perfect Response to SNL Trolling Her for Being So Down to Earth

Ashley Hoffman
10:56 AM ET

Jennifer Lawrence is often referred to as the kind of down-to-earth celebrity that fans could imagine being pals with.

For example, the Oscar-winning actor has gone on the record saying that eating is one of her favorite parts of the day. During red carpet interviews, she's the first to admit her mind often floats to a very relatable subject: french fries. So it's no surprise that the Mother! actor's recent Vogue interview touched on her approachable persona, among other topics.

In a cover story released Wednesday, for which she wore a couture fuzzy hat and a pensive expression, she addressed how Saturday Night Live spoofed how authentic the self-described snack lover is. In the 2016 Celebrity Family Feud sketch singer Ariana Grande wears a blonde wig and says: “They told me not to do a game show, but I was like, ‘Screw it, I can have fun, I’m a regular person!”

Lawrence's read on the show's take? "Spot-f-cking-on” — though she would never label herself a “regular person.”

“That’s what other people have said,” she says. “If I’d said, ‘I’m a regular person,’ I’d want to kill myself.”

And just like that, there's a new tidbit to add to the canon of her relatable moments.

Read the full interview here.

