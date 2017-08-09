Newsfeed
Actress Jennifer Lawrence attends the premiere of Columbia Pictures' 'Passengers' at Regency Village Theatre on December 14, 2016 in Westwood, California.  Matt Winkelmeyer—Getty Images
celebrities

Jennifer Lawrence Has the Perfect Response to SNL Trolling Her for Being So Down to Earth

Ashley Hoffman
10:56 AM ET

One of Jennifer Lawrence's trademarks is that she's the kind of down-to-earth celebrity that fans could imagine being pals with.

How's this for relatable? Take for example that the gifted actor has gone on record saying that eating is one of her favorite parts of the day, and during red carpet interviews, she's the first to admit her mind often floats to a very relatable standard: french fries. So it's no surprise that the Mother! actor's Vogue interview touched on her approachable persona among other topics.

In the cover story released Wednesday, for which she wore a couture fuzzy hat and a pensive expression, she addressed the Saturday Night Live sketch that spoofed how authentic the self-described snack lover is. In the 2016 Celebrity Family Feud sketch singer Ariana Grande wears a blonde wig and says: “They told me not to do a game show, but I was like, ‘Screw it, I can have fun, I’m a regular person!”

Lawrence's read on the show's take? "Spot-f-cking-on”—though she would never label herself a “regular person.”

“That’s what other people have said,” she says. “If I’d said, ‘I’m a regular person,’ I’d want to kill myself.”

And just like that, there's a new tidbit to add to the canon of her relatable moments.

Read the full interview here, and watch the full sketch here.

