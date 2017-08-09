U.S.
Search
Sign In
celebritiesJennifer Lawrence Has the Perfect Response to SNL Trolling Her for Being So Down to Earth
Premiere Of Columbia Pictures' "Passengers" - Arrivals
celebrities'We Had Energy.' Jennifer Lawrence Discusses Dating Director Darren Aronofsky
Premiere Of Columbia Pictures' "Passengers" - Arrivals
COMPARECARDS
compare-card
SPONSORED
Washington D.C.FBI Agents Searched Paul Manafort's Home in Investigation
Presidential Candidate Donald Trump Speaks At New York Election Night Event
Water - Photo Illustrations
Water boils in a pot on a stove on January 14, 2007 in Berlin, Germany.  Andreas Rentz—Getty Images
Accidents

Kids Are Trying Something Called the 'Hot Water Challenge.' At Least 1 Has Died

Sarah Begley
11:08 AM ET

A new and dangerous trend has led children nationwide to suffer serious burns and, in at least one case, death.

The "Hot Water Challenge," which kids say was inspired by YouTube videos, involves pouring boiling water on an unsuspecting friend — or, in one fatal instance, daring a friend to drink boiling water through a straw.

On Monday, an 11-year-old Jamoneisha Merritt of the Bronx was badly burned when friends poured boiling water on her face while she slept. In July, a 10-year-old Wesley Smith of North Carolina suffered severe burns after he and his step-brother attempted the challenge. And in late July, an 8-year-old Ki'ari Pope of Florida died several months after her cousin dared her to drink boiling water through a straw. Pope burned her mouth and throat, received a tracheotomy, and suffered enduring respiratory problems. The night she died, she told her family she couldn't breathe, and fell unconscious shortly thereafter.

The parents of these victims are now urging other mothers, fathers and caretakers to warn their kids against the dangers of trying to replicate Internet challenge videos. “Parents, talk to your kids about these challenges," Pope's aunt Diane Johnson told a local CBS affiliate. "Don’t just give them your phone and let them go by. Watch what they are doing.”

“Watch what your kids are doing on the Internet,” Smith's step-father Jimmy Daugherty told another CBS affiliate. “When we got to the hospital and I actually seen it, I thought the poor boy had been through a war."

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
TIME Guide to Sleep
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Space 2017
Top of the World
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME