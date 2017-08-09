Actress Jennifer Lawrence attends the premiere of Columbia Pictures' 'Passengers' at Regency Village Theatre on December 14, 2016 in Westwood, California.

Jennifer Lawrence is opening up about her relationship with director Darren Aronofsky .

In a new interview with Vogue , the actress, 26, offers insight into her relationship with her boyfriend of almost one year, saying she was immediately drawn to Aronofsky.

“ We had energy,” Lawrence says of meeting Aronofsky on the set of their upcoming film mother!, which he directed and she stars in. “I had energy for him. I don’t know how he felt about me.”

Praising Aronofsky, 48, as “brilliant,” Lawrence says his ability to be direct both on and off screen has benefited their relationship.

“I’ve been in relationships before where I am just confused,” she says. “And I’m never confused with him.”

The two began dating in September shortly after wrapping mother!, and despite their 22-year age difference, their relationship continues to heat up.

“I normally don’t like Harvard people, because they can’t go two minutes without mentioning that they went to Harvard,” she jokes. “He’s not like that.”

During the interview, Lawrence also talked about their upcoming, mysterious thriller, and while she couldn’t reveal any plot details, she hinted at just how intense the film might be.

“I had to go to a darker place than I’ve ever been in my life,” she says. “I didn’t know if I’d be able to come out OK.”

Because of the dark nature of the film, the mother! crew created a “Kardashian tent” for the actress off set where she could decompress.

“ It was a tent that had pictures of the Kardashians and Keeping Up with the Kardashians playing on a loop—and gumballs,” Lawrence says. “My happy place.”

And while Lawrence’s love for reality television is no secret, she says Aronofsky isn’t quite on board with binge-watching The Real Housewives yet.

“He just finds it so vastly disappointing,” she jokes.

mother! hits theaters Sept. 17.

This article originally appeared on People.com