Five Best Ideas

You Can Trick Your Heart Into Thinking You Exercise

The Aspen Institute
12:00 PM ET
Ideas
The Aspen Institute is an educational and policy studies organization based in Washington, D.C.

1. It’s possible to trick your heart into thinking you exercise.

By the Ottawa Hospital Research Institute

2. Satellite GPS is vulnerable to hacking, so ships are returning to old-fashioned radio signals.

By Jonathan Saul at Reuters

3. Here’s how a microbe in your intestine might help fight auto-immune diseases like multiple sclerosis.

By Bob Nellis at the Mayo Clinic

4. That ‘free sample’ isn’t free. Understanding persuasion can make us smarter consumers.

By Ben Tinker at CNN

5. Big data — and tax breaks — can save small towns.

By Abe Streep in Outside

