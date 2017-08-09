Rihanna's Hilarious Response to Her Harsh Feedback for Diplo Is an Instant Classic

CANNES, FRANCE - MAY 19: Barbadian singer Rihanna arrives for the screening of the film 'Okja' in competition at the 70th annual Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, France on May 19, 2017. (Photo by Mustafa Yalcin/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images)

Rihanna knows how to make the citizens of the Internet laugh, and she has just done that.

Diplo, the world famous producer best known for songs like "Lean On" with Major Lazer and "Cold Water" with Justin Bieber, recently revealed that Rihanna is one collaborator he's just been unable to nab. "She's like the one artist that we can't ever get," he said in interview with GQ .

The artists did, however, clock some studio time together. And Diplo went on to share the honest piece of feedback his fellow artist Rihanna gave him about one of his songs during the session.

"She was like, 'This sounds like a reggae song at an airport,'" he told GQ about her response after he played her a jam. "I was like, 'I'm gonna go kill myself.'"

He later took to Twitter to add more thoughts on the matter Tuesday.

if youve been inside the private airport me and rihanna use, youd realize it wasnt actually an insult https://t.co/k1tyF8w5kZ - Diplo (@_diplo_) August 8, 2017

Rihanna then swiftly responded with an airport-themed hashtag. Sharing a photo of a PAPER headline on her unfiltered commentary, she wrote:

"#DutyFree 😂😂😂 My bad @diplo."

Rihanna addressing the news with the appropriate combination of humor and directness is Rihanna in top form.

