Newsfeed
Search
Sign In
AccidentsKids Are Trying Something Called the 'Hot Water Challenge.' At Least 1 Has Died
Water - Photo Illustrations
celebritiesJennifer Lawrence Has the Perfect Response to SNL Trolling Her for Being So Down to Earth
Premiere Of Columbia Pictures' "Passengers" - Arrivals
COMPARECARDS
compare-card
SPONSORED
celebrities'We Had Energy.' Jennifer Lawrence Discusses Dating Director Darren Aronofsky
Premiere Of Columbia Pictures' "Passengers" - Arrivals
celebrities

Will Smith Gets Extremely Jiggy With a Marching Band in the Carpool Karaoke Video You Need

Katie Reilly
10:02 AM ET

The Fresh Prince, himself, appears in the premiere episode of the new Carpool Karaoke series by Apple Music, released Tuesday.

A clip of the episode shows Will Smith and host James Corden singing and rapping to some of Smith's '90s hits and chatting about whether he would play Barack Obama in a movie — something Smith discussed with the former president.

"He told me that he felt confident that I had the ears for the role,” Smith said

The clip also previews upcoming carpool appearances by Jada Pinkett Smith and Queen Latifah, Alicia Keys and John Legend, LeBron James, Gwyneth Paltrow, Ariana Grande, and Stark sisters Maisie Williams and Sophie Turner.

The complete first episode is now available to watch on Apple Music.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
TIME Guide to Sleep
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Space 2017
Top of the World
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME