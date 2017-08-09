Will Smith Gets Extremely Jiggy With a Marching Band in the Carpool Karaoke Video You Need

The Fresh Prince, himself, appears in the premiere episode of the new Carpool Karaoke series by Apple Music, released Tuesday.

A clip of the episode shows Will Smith and host James Corden singing and rapping to some of Smith's '90s hits and chatting about whether he would play Barack Obama in a movie — something Smith discussed with the former president.

"He told me that he felt confident that I had the ears for the role,” Smith said

The clip also previews upcoming carpool appearances by Jada Pinkett Smith and Queen Latifah, Alicia Keys and John Legend, LeBron James, Gwyneth Paltrow, Ariana Grande, and Stark sisters Maisie Williams and Sophie Turner.

The complete first episode is now available to watch on Apple Music .