Senate Luncheons
Sen. Luther Strange, R-Ala., leaves a vote in the Capitol on July 27, 2017.  Tom Williams—CQ-Roll Call,Inc.
Republican Party

President Trump Endorses Luther Strange in Alabama's GOP Senate Primary Election

Associated Press
Aug 08, 2017

(WASHINGTON) — President Donald Trump is endorsing Alabama Sen. Luther Strange in a special GOP primary election next week.

Trump writes on Twitter that Strange "has done a great job representing the people of the Great State of Alabama. He has my complete and total endorsement!"

Strange was recently appointed to the Senate seat previously held by now-Attorney General Jeff Sessions. He is being challenged in next week's Republican primary by a conservative House member, Mo Brooks, and former state chief justice Roy Moore.

Strange has called Trump's election to the presidency a "biblical miracle."

