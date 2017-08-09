Politics
Donald Trump's early childhood home is lies unoccupied in the well kept neighborhood of Jamaica Estates on June 4, 2017 in Queens, New York.  Andrew Lichtenstein—Corbis/Getty Images
Donald Trump

You Can Now Rent Donald Trump's Childhood Home on Airbnb for $725 a Night

Alana Abramson
Aug 08, 2017

President Donald Trump's childhood home in Queens is now listed on Airbnb — for $725 a night.

Up to 20 guests can reside in the 5-bedroom, 3.5-bathroom home, which the Airbnb listing describes as "the perfect accommodation for a New York Vacation." There is, according to the listing, a giant cut out of the President in the living room, which is described as "a great companion for watching Fox News late into the night."

"Not much has been changed since the Trumps lived here," the listing states. " The kitchen is original and the opulent furnishings represent the style and affluence in which the Trumps would have lived. This is a unique and special opportunity to stay in the home of a sitting president."

The listing is verified on Airbnb, but explicitly states there is no affiliation with the White House, the President, or the Trump Organization.

The home was sold in March for $2.4 million to an undisclosed buyer. Misha Hagani, principal of Paramount Realty USA, the company that auctioned off the home, confirmed the legitimacy of the posting to Newsday, but declined to say if the buyer or the leaseholders placed the ad. The listing appears to be written by an occupant, who states, "guest have access to the entire house but should note that I live in one of the bedrooms which will not be accessible to you during your stay."

TIME requested more information from the host, but did not immediately receive a response.

