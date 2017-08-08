Politics
Search
Sign In
photographyRemembering Arlene Gottfried: Legendary New York City Street Photographer
technologyWomen in Tech and the History Behind That Controversial Google Diversity Memo
Google
COMPARECARDS
compare-card
SPONSORED
China7 Dead After Strong Earthquake Strikes Southwestern China
170807_China Earthquake
North Korea

John McCain on President Trump's North Korea Threat: 'I Don't Know What He's Saying'

Alana Abramson
6:29 PM ET

John McCain took aim at President Trump's recent fiery rhetoric on North Korea, claiming his words will only ratchet up the heat for a possible confrontation.

Following a Washington Post report that North Korea now has a warhead that can fit inside its missiles, the President issued a stark warning, stating while on vacation at his golf course in New Jersey that if the country makes any more threats to the United States, "they will be met with the fire and the fury like the world has never seen."

"I take exception to the President's comments because you gotta be able to do what you say you're gonna do," the Arizona Senator told KTAR radio Tuesday, in an appearance with his daughter Meghan. " I don't think that's a way you attack an issue and a challenge like this."

Related

Donald Trump
North KoreaPresident Trump: North Korea's Threats 'Will Be Met With Fire and Fury'
North Korea
President Trump: North Korea's Threats 'Will Be Met With Fire and Fury'

McCain said he was unsure if that rhetoric constituted a threat of military action, but said that most previous presidents wouldn't make a threat unless they were ready to act.

"I don't know what he's saying and I've long ago given up trying to interpret what he says," the Senator told KTAR. " It's not terrible but it's kind of the classic Trump in that he overstates things." He noted, however, that Trump's remarks could be pivotal in escalating a confrontation with North Korea, which could ultimately endanger South Korea in what he said could be a catastrophic scenario.

"They have 1,000 rockets aimed at Seoul that could set that city on fire,” he said.

Were he advising the President on this issue, McCain said, he would tell Trump to speak with the Chinese and accelerate the United States' anti missile defense capabilities.

"The key to this is China," McCain said.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
TIME Guide to Sleep
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Space 2017
Top of the World
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME