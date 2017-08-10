President Trump isn't just down in the polls personally, so are some of his policies.
After six months in office, Trump's approval rating is just 37% in the Gallup daily poll, and he's hit record lows in other surveys. At the same time, a number of his policies have also polled poorly, while a handful have scored well in surveys.
Here's a quick look at where Trump's policies stand in the polls, in order from most to least popular.
Barring Travel from Six Muslim-Majority Countries: 60% Support
In January, Trump introduced a a travel ban on visitors from six predominantly Muslim countries. The executive order faced months of legal and political challenges, and unclear public opinion: conflicting polls variously reported both support and disapproval of the measure. But a July POLITICO/Morning Consult poll reported definitively that 60% of respondents supported the revised version of the policy.
Using a Skills-Based Immigration System: 60% Support
In August, Trump announced his support for the RAISE Act, a longshot Senate bill that would change the immigration system to more heavily consider factors like English proficiency and college degrees. In a POLITICO/Morning Consult poll, 60% of respondents favored such a system.
Reducing Legal Immigration: 48% Support
The RAISE Act would also reduce legal immigration by half over the next decade. The POLITICO/Morning Consult survey taken after Trump announced his support for the bill found that 48% of voters back the reduction in legal immigrants, while 39% opposed it.
Repealing Obamacare Without a Replacement: 50% Against
In late June, Trump tweeted that Senate Republicans should "immediately REPEAL" Obamacare, and then pass a replacement bill "at a later date." But that move, which would eventually be tested in the Senate's failed attempt to pass a "skinny" repeal bill, is unpopular. Fifty percent of voters in a POLITICO/Morning Consult poll said the opposed a repeal without replacement, while just 36% expressed support.
Cutting Medicaid: 53% Against
Though he pledged not to touch Medicaid on the campaign trail, Trump supported health care bills in Congress that would have cut the insurance program for lower-income Americans dramatically. A POLITICO/Morning Consult poll in June found that 53% of voters objected to the reductions in Medicaid. Only 27% supported the cuts.
Barring Transgender Troops: 58% Against
In July, Trump unexpectedly announced via Twitter that transgender people would be barred from serving in the military "in any capacity," citing "tremendous medical costs and disruption." Days later, a Reuters/Ipsos opinion poll found that 58 percent believed that transgender people should be allowed to serve. Only 27% said they should not be allowed to serve.
Leaving the Paris Climate Deal: 62% Against
In May, Trump announced that the United States would withdraw from the Paris agreement, fulfilling a campaign promise to divert funding away from climate change. Sixty-two percent of voters in a Quinnipiac poll said they disapproved of the President’s decision to withdraw from the accord. Only 32% backed the idea.
Building the Border Wall: 64% Against
Trump's call for a wall along the Mexican border was one of his major campaign promises, and his proposed 2018 budget included a request for $1.6 billion to begin construction. But a May survey by Quinnipiac found that 64% of voters oppose building the wall—up from 55% who opposed it in November. Only 33% supported the idea.