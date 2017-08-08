Newsfeed
Glen Campbell
2017 Good+ Foundation NY Bash
Jerry Seinfeld attends the 2017 Good+ Foundation NY Bash at Victorian Gardens at Wollman Rink Central Park on May 31, 2017 in New York City.  Mike Pont—WireImage/Getty Images
celebrities

Jerry Seinfeld Just Trolled The Moment He Rejected Kesha's Hug So Hard

Derek Lawrence / Entertainment Weekly
4:51 PM ET

Update on Jerry Seinfeld’s stance on hugging: He likes to do it, especially in front of murals of him rejecting hugs from pop stars.

Two months after refusing Kesha’s request for an embrace on the red carpet of the National Night of Laughter and Song event at the Kennedy Center in Washington, D.C., the comedy legend made light of the situation in a pitch-perfect way.

On Tuesday, Seinfeld shared an image of him hugging his manager with the spot-on background being a mural depicting his infamous interaction with the singer. “Me and my Manager of three decades @georgeshapiro enjoying Melbourne.”

A few days after the awkward run-in with Kesha, Seinfeld explained his hugging philosophy on Extra. “I was right in the middle of an interview, it was a little off,” he shared. “When you get to be my age and you’ve done a couple things, you have your own reality. In my reality…I don’t hug a total stranger. I have to meet someone, say hello. I gotta start somewhere…hug isn’t first moment of a human, two humans. I never did that.”

Watch the clip of Seinfeld and Kesha’s non-hug above.

This article originally appeared on EW.com

