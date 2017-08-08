U.S.
Glen Campbell
2017 Good+ Foundation NY Bash
Downpours flood Chicago-area streets, basements -- with more rain on way
170808_policeline
Authorities say the body of an 8-month-old child has been found in a locked closet at a Fort Worth home. Scott Olson—Getty Images
Texas

Body of 8-Month-Old Child Found Inside Locked Closet

Associated Press
4:34 PM ET

(FORT WORTH, Texas) — Authorities say the body of an 8-month-old child has been found in a locked closet at a Fort Worth home.

The Tarrant County medical examiner's office identified the infant Tuesday as John Norris of Weatherford.

Police say the child was found dead in the closet Monday evening. A cause of death has not been determined.

Fort Worth police spokesman Brad Perez told the Fort Worth Star-Telegram that the infant had been in the closet for several hours.

He called the circumstances "suspicious" and said homicide detectives are involved in the investigation.

Police were dispatched to the home following a report of an unconscious person.

It was not clear Tuesday why the child was in the closet of the home and police did not release any other details.

