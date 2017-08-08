U.S.
Texas

9-Month-Old Was Strangled to Death by Car Seat Strap

Associated Press
Updated: 5:21 PM ET | Originally published: 4:34 PM ET

(FORT WORTH, Texas) — Investigators say a 9-month-old child strangled to death on a car seat strap in a Fort Worth home.

The Tarrant County medical examiner's office identified the infant Tuesday as John Norris of Weatherford.

Initially, police had said the child was found dead in a closet Monday evening.

A police statement issued Tuesday says the child was improperly secured in a child car carrier seat and strangled on a bottom belt strap while sleeping. The boy's neck was caught between a chest buckle and a strap mechanism.

Fort Worth police spokesman Brad Perez says the child's mother was at work at the time of his death and his caretaker was watching at least 10 children.

Perez says foul play isn't suspected at this time, but Child Protective Services is investigating.

Follow TIME